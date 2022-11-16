Frankie Bridge's cut-out dress will literally make you turn your head

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge really knows how to work the red carpet and on Tuesday evening, she stole the show at ITV's star-studded Palooza event.

The 33-year-old looked mind-blowing in her black, cut-out gown which showed off her incredibly toned stomach and arms. It was by Misha and you can purchase it at Harvey Nichols for £270. The mother-of-two wore her hair in a lightly curled style and shoulder-grazing earrings were the perfect accessory.

The star has been busy of late; on Saturday evening she appeared on The Wheel with Michael McIntyre.

The Loose Women star opted for a daring snakeskin print co-ord, slipping into a pair of statement flares and a matching bustier by ROTATE Birger Christensen. The slinky beige two-piece flattered her athletic figure and was styled to perfection with a pearl choker and coordinating gold chain necklace, with a stack of matching bracelets on her right arm.

Frankie looked incredible in her Misha dress

Frankie was a member of S Club Juniors when she was just 12 years old.

So it's understandable that the TV star often looks back on some of her fashion choices with regret. "I always say it's so unfair, you've probably had loads of things you look back on and say 'What was I thinking?' But everyone can google mine and laugh at it," she explained.

However it was an appearance with girl group The Saturdays that embarrasses Frankie the most.

"When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explains. "Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

