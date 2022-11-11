Frankie Bridge's sassy getaway outfit has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Friday morning, the gorgeous Frankie Bridge looked her usual gorgeous self as she took to the skies, ready to board a plane at an airport.

READ: Frankie Bridge's figure-flattering £20 dress comes in this year's hottest colour

In the undisclosed location, Frankie did a quick twirl for her Instagram, showing off an majorly comfy outfit that was also fashion fierce.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge wows in just a sports bra as she opens up about unexpected cravings

The 33-year-old donned a fabulous comfy tracksuit in a stone colour, and she added a funky trench coat to keep out the cold, and black boots. How chic?

MORE: Frankie Bridge is the star of Loose Women in sassy black dress and knee-high boots

We are so going to take inspiration from this next time we jet off.

Frankie wowed at the airport

Frankie has been having a bit of a suit moment this week. On Tuesday evening, the Loose Women panelist wowed the crowds at the Glamour awards, wearing a stunning black suit that looked super expensive, but it turns out it was actually from her range at F&F at Tesco!

Get the look!

Crew neck sweatshirt, £55, WAT The Brand, Relaxed Jogger, £50, WAT The Brand

Tailored, and totally stylish, it's a timeless style that would suit anyone. She teamed the look with some very bougie black platform heels from Versace. Her makeup (applied by Malin Coleman) looked sunkissed and flawless, and we love the splash of Ruby Woo lipstick from MAC, too.

You may also like:

Weekend plush hoodie and jogger set - Ivory, £48.00, Boux Avenue

The mother-of-two also threw another suit into the mix a few days earlier. The TV star wore a really cool Primark suit on Sunday evening as part of her 'Frankie Faves' segment, and fans went crazy about the chocolate brown design.

READ: Frankie Bridge amazes in £38 supermarket dress and knee-high boots

The brunette beauty styled the tailored style, which had a lovely relaxed fit, with nothing underneath and it looked incredible. This particular suit has proved very popular on Instagram, with lots of influencers rocking it. It's a great price point; the trousers come in at £16 and the blazer costs £25. Epic!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.