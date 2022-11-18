Frankie Bridge wows fans in sleek blazer - and it's so risqué

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge took to Instagram on Thursday, and shared a couple of risqué shots of herself wearing a very sassy outfit indeed.

The 33-year-old donned a blazer from one of our favourite high street brands Nobody’s Child, and it was part of Fearne Cotton’s range. Known as the 'Beth Blazer', the lovely tailored item features in the Nobody's Child x Happy Place collection. It's cut from a recycled blend, and boasts a relaxed fit, a classic double-breasted silhouette and two pockets at the front. We love the timeless stone shade; it's a must-have autumn. Currently, all sizes are in stock - hoorah!

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

Frankie teamed the style with a pair of leggings and surprisingly, nothing underneath her blazer! She looks sensational - don't you agree?

Fans loved the look and took to the comments section to shower the former Saturdays star with praise. One follower wrote: "Wow!" Another quipped: "Looking as stunning as always."

The Loose Women host is clearly loving outfits with an edge lately. Earlier this week she took to the red carpet at ITV's star-studded Palooza event.

Frankie's blazer:

Fearne Cotton Beth Blazer, £95, Nobody's Child

The mother-of-two looked mind-blowing in her black, cut-out gown which showed off her incredibly toned stomach and arms. It was by Misha and seriously flattered her body shape. Frankie wore her hair in a lightly curled style and shoulder-grazing earrings were the perfect accessory.

Frankie wore a dress by Misha at the ITV Palooza

Frankie's former bandmate Rochelle Humes was also present, and she too wore an outfit that showed off her abs.

Rochelle Humes rocked a cut-out jumpsuit

The mother-of-three rocked a midnight black catsuit featuring split hem trousers, cut-out detailing, a sleek halterneck complete with floral adornment and a high-waisted fit. She slipped into a pair of black heels to complete her look and really turned heads.

Stunning ladies!

