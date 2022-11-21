Naomi Campbell looks unreal in striking metallic suit amid exciting news The supermodel picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Fashion prize

Naomi Campbell was a vision in a striking metallic ensemble when she attended the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday night.

The 52-year-old supermodel was in attendance to pick up the Variety Club Silver Heart Award for Outstanding Contribution to Fashion in recognition of her work to bring positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond, and certainly made a big impression. All eyes were on Naomi as she arrived at the star-studded ceremony at London's Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, hosted by Amanda Holden, in her Avante-Garde trouser suit.

The British model's effortlessly chic jumpsuit-come-maxi-dress consisted of metallic fabric that cascaded down her svelte frame like liquid metal. Naomi layered with a luxe silver blazer, slipping into black mules.

The star gave a nod to the iconic nineties with a funky pop-inspired hairstyle, framing her defined features with sleek long bangs. Naomi elevated her look with a glitzy pink eyeshadow, rosy blush and glossy plum lip.

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards honour those who enrich the lives of millions through incredible creative contributions, and HELLO! is the official media partner of the swanky soiree.

Naomi turned heads on the red carpet

Other winners joining Naomi include Britain's Got Talent judge,Simon Cowell and Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford and so many more.

Over the past 70 years, the organisation has given close to £1.6 billion in grants globally to help children who are disabled or disadvantaged, with hundreds of millions of pounds going to the 1.3 million disabled and 4 million disadvantaged children in the UK.

The star accessorized with a jaw-dropping diamond necklace

Naomi recently delighted her Instagram followers with a series of breathtaking holiday photos from her recent trip to the Maldives.

She looked beautiful as ever in her amazing bikini-clad beach snaps, but it was her sweet photos of her rarely-seen daughter that really delighted her fans.

The little girl, whose name is still yet to be confirmed, is now 16 months old, and looks to be following in her fashion icon mum’s footsteps.

