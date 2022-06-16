Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley amps up the glamour in angelic midi skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Simone Ashley is back at it again with her heavenly sartorial creations. The Bridgerton actress, who stars as Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, attended the Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London looking awe-inspiring in an all-white ensemble.

Simone, 27, stepped out in a white shirt boasting diamante embellishments cut in equestrian shapes, a classic collar, long sleeves, frontal pockets and subtle sheer effect. She paired the garment with a sleek white ribbed knit midi skirt and some knee-high cream leather heeled boots, crafting a perfected polished aesthetic.

The star wore her raven hair scraped back into a cascading ponytail, revealing a dewy beauty glow consisting of a radiant complexion, a dusting of rosy blush, gently brushed brows and a flutter of fine black mascara.

Simone accessorised the outfit with some modernist jewellery. A pair of contemporary silver bolt-like earrings attracted the eye, in addition to a rich cream-coloured leather handbag with a gold chain and geometric finish.

The star looked sensational in all-white

Fans adored Simone’s celestial skirt combination and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "This woman never ceases to amaze me, she always rocks everything she wears," one commented, while another said: "Simone Ashley, and I cannot stress this enough, has one of the most beautiful faces I have ever seen."

Simone posed up a storm for the cameras

A third added: "Outfit on point!," and a fourth penned: "She is serving, what a day," with a star-eyes and red love heart emoji.

The actress sported an angelic look for the star-studded event

If you are keen to emulate Simone's ensemble, then we have just the item for you. This knitted off-white midi skirt showcases a plain design, a high rise cut, an elasticated waist, a kick split and a slim fit silhouette – and can be teamed with a white shirt or tank top and heels to take you from day to night with ease.

Off White Midi Skirt, £75, & Other Stories

Simone recently enjoyed a countryside getaway and donned an outfit fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on. The star glowed in a sunshine yellow swimsuit as she basked in the lakeside sunshine. Featuring scalloped detailing, a one-shoulder silhouette and a warm honey tone, the swimsuit accentuated Simone's untouchable radiance.

