Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt glows in sultry bikini photo The actress played loyal maid Anna Bates in the ITV period drama

Joanne Froggatt looks absolutely sensational in her latest Instagram post, which has sparked a huge response from her fans – including one from her Downton Abbey co-star, Hugh Bonneville.

Taking to her social media page on Thursday, the actress – who played Anna Bates in the beloved ITV period drama – shared a striking selfie of herself, soaking up the sun whilst on holiday.

She was seen wearing a green embellished halter-neck swimwear, with her blonde tresses left loose and wind-swept. "Happy days [orange heart emoji]," she simply wrote.

Her co-star Hugh jokingly commented: "Yo beach [hot flame emoji]." One fan remarked: "Very nice picture and you have a very beautiful smile that could light up the darkest room!" whilst another said: "Beautiful as always."

Joanne enjoyed a blissful day at the beach

"Beautiful!! Hope you're having the best time," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Not jealous at all [laughing emoji] Looking stunning as always."

Joanne's sun-kissed beach selfie comes after the TV star kicked off 2023 with a reflective post. Ushering in the New Year, the star posted a breathtaking photo of herself wearing a striking red maxi dress.

The star received an award for her performance in Downton Abbey

The 42-year-old looked radiant in her gorgeous summer frock which did well to accentuate her svelte figure. Exuding glamour, Joanne teamed her vibrant number with a quilted black leather handbag and a pair of heeled sandals.

The star's blonde locks rippled in the breeze as she turned to gaze behind her with one hand placed on her hip.

Joanne looked radiant in red

She captioned her holiday snapshot: "Looking back on 2022 with lots of love and gratitude. Ready for 2023! Cannot wait to bring in the new year! Come on 2023, let's make it a good one!!!!"

Fans raced to heap praise on the actress, with one writing: "Look back with gratitude so you can look forward with hope! Keep crushing it @jofroggatt," whilst a second chimed: "You look so gorgeous! Hope you have a lovely start to 2023!"

