Joanne Froggatt stuns in cut-out black gown at glamorous TV festival The Downton Abbey star was joined by her Last Light co-star

Joanne Froggatt put on a dazzling display at the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Friday alongside her Last Light co-star Matthew Fox.

RELATED: Princess Charlene dazzles in striking one-shoulder dress at TV festival

The 41-year-old looked phenomenal in a daring, figure-hugging black gown that featured a keyhole cut-out across her stomach and a deep sweetheart neckline with an attached bow tied around her neck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Sherwood starring Joanne Froggatt

Joanne let her dress take centre stage as she kept the rest of her look simple, accessorising with circular stud earrings and a dainty ring. She wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low chignon and kept her makeup fresh and minimal.

The actress was joined by her Last Light co-star Matthew, who looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt, and a beige tie.

MORE: Downton Abbey fans furious after spotting major photoshop change to Maggie Smith

MORE: Joanne Froggatt reveals personal connection behind new role in BBC drama

The Peacock limited series is set to air this year, although an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

Joanne looked stunning in her daring dress

The five-episode drama is based on Alex Scarrow's bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel, Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Joanne plays Elena Neilson, a smart and caring mother who gave up her thriving career to focus on finding a cure for her son, Sam, who has a progressive, degenerative eye disease, reports Deadline.

Elena "has become a leading fundraiser for a foundation pursuing cutting-edge research into Sam’s condition. This maternal and professional triumph for Elena is only tempered by the state of her marriage, which has been strained to the breaking point".

Joanne was joined by Last Light co-star Matthew Fox

Matthew will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London who is one of the world's leading petro-chemical engineers, whose "drive and ambition sometimes have been to the detriment of his family life".

Meanwhile, the TV festival also saw appearances from Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco and David Hasselhoff and his wife Hayley Roberts.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.