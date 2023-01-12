Lady Amelia Spencer surprises in cut-out top with the ultimate Y2K detail Princess Diana's niece served up Y2K charm in the striking garment

With her March wedding rapidly approaching, Lady Amelia Spencer has been doling out the bride-to-be outfits. Princess Diana's niece enjoyed a date night at Il Leone in Cape Town with her fiancée Greg Mallett, and for the occasion she parked the bridal attire in favour or something a touch more noughties-inspired.

Lady Amelia served up Y2K nostalgia in a black halter-neck top featuring eye-catching cut-out detailing. What makes this piece so 00s you ask? All credit here is due to the beautiful butterfly silhouette of the garment – which simply screams millennial magic.

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said ‘Yes’ to Greg Mallett

Loading the player...

The socialite completed her enchanting aesthetic by slicking her hair back into a high ponytail and accessorising with some glinting diamond earrings. Her beau looked relaxed beside his modelesque partner, sporting a white T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Lady Amelia Spencer stunned in a Y2K-inspired butterfly top

Lady Amelia took to social media to share the couple's image with her friends and family. She captioned the post: "@gregmallett today is a special day."

The star been spending a lot of time in South Africa, and for New Year's Eve she dazzled in an ultra-special outfit, one belonging to her twin sister Lady Eliza. The socialite embraced her fiancée to mark the last day of the year, which saw the two get engaged, looking ethereal in a mini white frock.

The socialite is due to wed her partner Greg Mallett in March

The sweet number featured short sleeves, a rounded neckline, a feminine broderie anglaise texture, lace-trimmed tiers and a thigh-skimming silhouette.

Amelia completed her sun-soaked aesthetic by sweeping her blonde hair up into a sleek ponytail and accessorizing with some glamorous sunglasses.

MORE: Lady Amelia Spencer celebrates bachelorette party in the most glamorous dresses

The sisters matched in all-white dress looks as they showed off their picturesque hotel surroundings. In the image shared to social media, Lady Kitty posed front and centre wearing Dolce & Gabbana's 'Gabardine bustier midi dress,' which retails at £2,500.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.