Helen George dazzles in plunging strapless ensemble for TV appearance

Helen George is no stranger to a fabulous look and on Wednesday she was spotted sporting her most daring look yet for her appearance on BBC's, the One Show.

The Call the Midwife star, 38, was certainly TV-ready for her stint on the show and sported an ultra-glamorous black strapless jumpsuit featuring a plunging V neckline. The star wore her iconic blonde tresses down in natural waves and added a pop of red lipstick to complete her fabulous look.

On the show, the star was chatting about her upcoming role Anna Lewonnes in the UK tour of The King and I.

A 40lb dress for the @KingAndIMusical?? 👀@Helen_George is swapping the big screen for the big stage! 🎭#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/qB9V2JdWTd pic.twitter.com/VIPDRsuWzC — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) January 11, 2023

Talking to Alex Jones, the star said: "I've been really lucky with it, it's such a classic musical as well and a role I never thought I'd have the opportunity to play. The dress weighs 40 pounds!"

Helen shared a sneak preview of the incredible gown on her Instagram account when she announced the news of her role in November. The incredible dress is in a beautiful shade of lilac and features puff sleeves and a billowing skirt.

Alongside the photo are the words: "Et cetera et cetera et cetera.The King and I opens February 2023. Tickets on sale now kingandimusical.co.uk," alongside two matching purple love hearts.

Talking about the show to What's On Stage, Helen said: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

