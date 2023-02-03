Paris Jackson stuns in deconstructed knit and boyfriend trousers

Tania Leslau
American Horror Stories actress Paris Jackson attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studios in LA in a distressed knit sweater
There is no question that Paris Jackson has what it takes to be the ultimate cool-girl. The actress has mastered the art of throwing together an effortlessly edgy outfit, as proven by her appearance on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson commanded attention as she arrived at attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studios in a deconstructed look that served up art school attitude.
Paris toyed with her cream knit jumper for the cameras, which featured a distressed look, extra long sleeves, red cuffs, a rounded scoop neck and red graphic text demanding change. The eye-catching piece was paired with some oversized black cargo pants and Stella McCartney's signature chunky brogues in a metallic gold hue with white flatforms.
Paris Jackson dazzled in a deconstructed knit
The star wore her caramel tresses in a pineapple-style bun, letting fine wisps shape her modelesque features. She opted for a natural makeup palette, consisting of a flawless complexion, bronzed contouring, a dusty smokey eye and a dark nude lip.
Paris clasped a half moon-shaped handbag crafted from brown vegan leather for all her evening essentials.
The actress attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party in LA
The American Horror Stories actress was joined by a host of celebrities to celebrate Stella McCartney's collaboration with Adidas. The British designer and daughter of Sir Paul McCartney is a fierce environmental activist and has partnered with the brand to incite change within the realm of performancewear.
Other attendees at the bash included Kate Hudson, Leslie Mann, Georgia May-Jagger, Noah Cyrus, Liv Tyler, Demi Lovato, Shailene Woodley and Baz Lurhmann.
Paris once again stole the show at the LA premiere of Netflix's Pamela: A Love Story on Monday wearing the most stunning dress. She oozed glamour as she hit the red carpet in a bronze satin slip dress that highlighted her heavily tattooed arms – which contribute to her It-girl persona.
