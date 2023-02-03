Paris Jackson stuns in deconstructed knit and boyfriend trousers Michael Jackson's daughter opted for an edgy ensemble

There is no question that Paris Jackson has what it takes to be the ultimate cool-girl. The actress has mastered the art of throwing together an effortlessly edgy outfit, as proven by her appearance on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson commanded attention as she arrived at attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studios in a deconstructed look that served up art school attitude.

Paris toyed with her cream knit jumper for the cameras, which featured a distressed look, extra long sleeves, red cuffs, a rounded scoop neck and red graphic text demanding change. The eye-catching piece was paired with some oversized black cargo pants and Stella McCartney's signature chunky brogues in a metallic gold hue with white flatforms.

Paris Jackson dazzled in a deconstructed knit

The star wore her caramel tresses in a pineapple-style bun, letting fine wisps shape her modelesque features. She opted for a natural makeup palette, consisting of a flawless complexion, bronzed contouring, a dusty smokey eye and a dark nude lip.

Paris clasped a half moon-shaped handbag crafted from brown vegan leather for all her evening essentials.

The actress attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party in LA

The American Horror Stories actress was joined by a host of celebrities to celebrate Stella McCartney's collaboration with Adidas. The British designer and daughter of Sir Paul McCartney is a fierce environmental activist and has partnered with the brand to incite change within the realm of performancewear.

Other attendees at the bash included Kate Hudson, Leslie Mann, Georgia May-Jagger, Noah Cyrus, Liv Tyler, Demi Lovato, Shailene Woodley and Baz Lurhmann.

Paris once again stole the show at the LA premiere of Netflix's Pamela: A Love Story on Monday wearing the most stunning dress. She oozed glamour as she hit the red carpet in a bronze satin slip dress that highlighted her heavily tattooed arms – which contribute to her It-girl persona.

