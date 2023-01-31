Paris Jackson turns heads in stunning thigh-split dress

Paris Jackson stole the show at the LA premiere of Netflix's Pamela: A Love Story on Monday wearing the most stunning dress.

The 24-year-old oozed glamour as she hit the red carpet in a bronze satin slip dress that highlighted her heavily tattooed arms. Paris' body-skimming frock featured a low-cut back, spaghetti straps, and a daring thigh-high slit on the side that exposed her long legs.

WATCH: The exciting official trailer for Pamela: A Love Story

Loading the player...

She wore her long, blonde hair in a chic updo with loose pieces pulled out and curled to frame her face, which was made up with a brown smokey eye and a dark nude lip.

Paris was on show to support Pamela Anderson - who recently revealed she gained 25lbs writing her memoir - ahead of her tell-all documentary, which promises to be "raw and honest," dropping on January 31.

TRENDING: GMA3's Amy Robach's social media interaction with T.J. Holmes' estranged wife revealed

POPULAR: NCIS star Vanessa Lachey shares son's sadness in touching post

Pamela, A Love Story, is set to chronicle her small-town, Canadian roots, her path to fame, and her relationship with Tommy Lee, including the trauma of her and her ex-husband's stolen X-rated tapes, which made over $75 million in sales, none of which the couple ever received.

Paris showcased her many tattoos

Meanwhile, Paris' outing comes after she wowed fans earlier this month with a photograph on Instagram from a recent photoshoot that showed off a much sleeker side to her aesthetic.

Known for her darker and grungier style mixed with earth tones, she was styled out in a low-cut black tank vest and a pair of patterned black and white wide-legged pants. The mix of a solid with an eye-catching pattern drew attention to her toned physique and, topped off with a pair of heels, was quite the stunner overall.

Paris looked gorgeous in her bronze dress

What really made it pop was the hair and makeup, a departure from her usual look, wearing her dirty blonde locks completely slicked back and a dark lip.

Her multitude of tattoos were also on full display with the tank as she struck a powerful pose, and it was definitely a highlight of the shoot. The look was part of her photoshoot with Dundas for their latest collection, in which she kept the slicked locks and dark lip for all her photos while donning a variety of other looks.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.