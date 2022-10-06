Paris Jackson displays eclectic style in crocheted see-through outfit and a bodysuit Michael Jackson's daughter certainly has flair

Paris Jackson has not only carved out a niche for herself with her identity as a musician, but also a distinct style identity, opting for grungier, even darker fits.

The budding singer-songwriter put her sense of fashion on display when she attended the Stella McCartney fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a dress from the fashion house that perfectly encapsulated her penchant for more loose and relaxed fits, opting for a simple mini dress.

However, it was anything but simple in design, featuring a colorful floral crochet print that encapsulated large knit flowers in the form of see-through cut-outs.

They even sported stray strings to add more of a tasseled effect to the ensemble, paired with a light pink bodysuit underneath that displayed her toned physique.

The cut-outs and bodysuit also helped show off her myriad of tattoos, which run down her chest and arms and fit in among the details of the dress.

Paris turned heads in her Stella McCartney crocheted dress

Paris paired the extravagant outfit with brown heeled boots, hoop earrings, and a maroon bag with a diamond-cut chain, leaving her hair in an up-do to focus on the dress. She wore a bold blue eye with white and red streaks, topped off with a nude lip.

Spotted front row at the show, the singer had the time of her life, and her fans on social media were quickly receptive to her look.

"The makeup fits so well with the outfit!" one commented, with another saying: "Beautiful as always Paris," and a third writing: "That dress, that look, WOW."

Michael Jackson's daughter has more than 80 tattoos, and has spoken in the past about having them all mean something different, although many pay tribute to her late father.

The singer has ascribed a lot of meaning to her body art

"I have a pair of my dad's PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him. I have it in a safe place," she told LVR.

