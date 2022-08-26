Paris Jackson looks stunning in corset and tiny shorts – fans speechless Michael Jackson's daughter also shared a positive health update

Paris Jackson rendered her fans speechless when she shared some stunning new images from a recent photoshoot on Thursday.

Michael Jackson's daughter looked unreal posing for Spin magazine, gracing the cover in a multi-colored sheer top and matching shorts that flashed a hint of her long, toned legs. Another photo that was particularly stunning saw Paris rocking a tiny corset.

In the photos, the singer displays her slim physique in the lace-up top that exposes her stomach, adding a pair of checked pants worn low on her hips to reveal white boxer-style briefs underneath.

Her long blonde hair is worn down in voluminous messy waves, and she added a printed sweater that was styled in different ways.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Paris' fans were lost for words, and many could only comment with love-struck and heart emojis. There were some who mustered up a few words, mainly "Wow" and "Stunning".

In the accompanying interview, Paris shared a positive update on her mental health after previously revealing she attempted to take her own life several times.

Paris looks incredible in her latest photoshoot

Admitting she is "the happiest and healthiest I've ever been", Paris said: "When I look in the mirror, I don't hate what I see anymore … I try to treat myself kindly.

"I have some bad days where I'm not as kind to myself as I would like to be … I don't do anything perfectly, but I try to progress daily."

Paris is also learning to put her own needs first. "Because I see myself as a friend, when I don't maintain a boundary or when I don't set one, it's like bailing on a friend," she told SPIN.

Paris with her late father Michael Jackson

"I feel horrible if I bail on a friend, so if I do that to myself, I'm also bailing on a friend, and that doesn't feel good anymore."

She has also implemented some lifestyle changes, including surrounding herself with people who make her happy, going to therapy, and kicking her smoking habit.

