Paris Jackson sports sleek look in latest photograph that puts tattoos on full display Michael Jackson's daughter certainly has her aesthetic down

Paris Jackson has made her mark in a multitude of ways beyond just being Michael Jackson's daughter, and a lot of it also comes down to her distinct sense of style.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph from a recent photoshoot that showed off a much more sleek side to her aesthetic.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson gives rare insight into relationship with mother Debbie Rowe

Known for her darker and grungier style mixed with earth tones, she was styled out in a low-cut black tank vest and a pair of patterned black and white wide-legged pants.

The mix of a solid with an eye-catching pattern definitely drew attention to her toned physique and, topped off with a pair of heels, was quite the stunner overall.

What really made it pop was the hair and make-up, a departure from her usual look, wearing her dirty blonde locks completely slicked back and a dark lip.

Her signature multitude of tattoos were also on full display with the tank as she struck a powerful pose, and it was definitely a highlight of the shoot.

Paris sported quite a sleek new look for her photoshoot

The look was part of her photoshoot with Dundas for their latest collection, in which she kept the slicked locks and dark lip for all her photos while donning a variety of other looks.

For the main image, she was styled out in a leopard-print top with cut-out panels of pink and white, paired with a matching brown mini-skirt.

Others included a sheer black floor-length dress, a red lace crop-top paired with a matching skirt, a sheer top, a blazer-and-shorts combo, and a stunning red velvet overcoat.

Many of her followers and friends reacted excitedly, with Paris Hilton saying: "Stunning sis!!" and Alexandra Shipp writing: "Super model icon bad ass."

The singer stunned in her slick look for Dundas

Many of her fans simply inundated her with a barrage of flame emojis as one commented: "The fact that you're standing nearby works of art but the real one is you."

Another wrote: "I've always admired that fashion industries don't care about tattoos anymore. You're incredible," while a third gushed: "Wow your most glamorous shoot yet!!"

