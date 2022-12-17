Lily James ups the ante in sumptuous knit dress and heeled boots The star was the epitome of luxury in cream

It's official – neutrals are in. Well, at least according to Lily James they are and if she says so, how could we object? The actress made a case for cream in head-to-toe Galvan London, one of her go-to brands, and she looked truly chic while doing so.

The actress donned a knitted midi dress by the luxury label which featured elegant long sleeves, a below-the-knee length, a feminine sweetheart neckline and a soft hue. She layered up in a cream-coloured coat also crafted by the British fashion house, that showcased an oversized masculine fit and classic tailoring.

It wouldn't be a true Lily James look without an element of sass, which the star channelled through her choice of footwear. She amped up the glamour by stepping out in a pair of beige suede heeled boots and we have to say, we love the seventies reference

.

Lily James looked classy as ever in cream

For the series of snaps, Lily wore her brunette hair down loose in a short, straightened style and showcased a camera-ready makeup look. A simple silver necklace complemented her attire, which was sourced from the label's Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

Galvan London shared the images of Lily via social media, captioning the post: "@LilyJamesOfficial styled #InGalvan by @RebeccaCorbinMurray in London. Lily wears the Boyfriend coat in buttermilk from our Pre-Fall '22 collection and the Gaia dress in vanilla from our upcoming Resort ‘23 collection."

The star rocked the neutral ensemble

Unsurprisingly, the star's fans were besotted by her outfit. "I have that beautiful coat and I LOVE it," one wrote, while another said: "Timeless and elegant." A third added: "Perfection," and fourth noted: "Lily looking amazing as always."

Lily recently swapped her go-to Versace gowns for something a touch more casual as she enjoyed a day in a lavish casino. The Pam & Tommy actress matched her retro surroundings by slipping on a leather shirt by none other than high street label Mango.

The 34-year-old turned out a true rock chick moment as she slipped on the garment which featured a classic collar, button-down detailing, long sleeves, an oversized fit and seventies fringing. She paired the autumn staple piece with a black mini skirt and some knee-high leather boots which infused her biker babe aesthetic with a touch of sixties femininity.

