Lily James amps up the drama in uber-romantic ruffled gown with cut-out detail The Pam and Tommy actress opted for a statement Versace gown

January may seem a dry month on the fashion front, yet the 80th Golden Globes thankfully brought the *drama.* A host of couture-clad celebrities descended upon the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton, and Lily James led the charge.

A Versace poster girl, the Pam and Tommy actress was the epitome of opulence in the luxury Italian label. Lily swept up a storm in a billowing red gown featuring ruffles galore, a bandeau corset, wrap-effect cut-out detailing and a cascading train.

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a Hollywood-style blow-dry courtesy of Halley Brisker and opted for a camera-ready beauty concoction by Nina Park. A dusting of diamond jewellery completed her evening attire, which was curated by the star's trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

In order to achieve the ultimate Golden Globes glow, Lily treated herself to a facial by The Beauty Sandwich's Ivan Pol. A fresh nude manicure heightened her primed makeup look and allowed her bold red number to command all the attention.

Lily James looked stunning in Versace

Upon seeing her spellbinding apparel, Lily's celebrity friends and fans flocked to social media to share their adoration for the star's style. Makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury wrote: "Positively STUNNING," while another admirer commented: "Wowwww!!!" A third agreed, adding: "Stunning," and a fourth noted: "Fabulous."

Lily is certainly no stranger to an epic red carpet moment, so we were thrilled to see her grace the scene at the Fashion Awards back in December.

The actress served up lady in red radiance

Lily turned out a true Cinderella moment in Rodarte for the glittering event which celebrated the best of British fashion. The actress twinkled under the limelight in the tulle mermaid-style gown, which came complete with protruding tulle fins, semi-sheer layers of pearlescent mesh fabric and sequin embellishment.

A healthy dose of dazzle was added to her look in the form of Boucheron's 'Goutte de Cristal Pendant Earrings' and the 'Lierre de Paris Ring.'

