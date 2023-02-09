Lily James glows in feminine cut-out dress while partying in the Maldives The Pam & Tommy star is living it up in the island paradise

With her plethora of red carpet appearances in recent months, Lily James is more than deserving of a break. The actress is currently living it up in the Maldives with friends and packed a suitcase of dreamy pieces to help her achieve impeccable getaway style.

For a glamorous evening out, the actress slipped into a voluminous black dress featuring sensual cut-out panels. The number also boasted long balloon sleeves, ring detail, fine strappy detailing across the bust, a high-waisted maxi skirt and a luxurious cotton texture.

She wore her caramel curls down loose and slicked back to reveal a contemporary pair of large gold hoop earrings and a natural makeup blend.

Lily was pictured on a jetty beside a palm tree and swathes of white sand as she posed alongside her close friend, actress Gala Gordon. Gala looked equally as elegant in a mocha-coloured satin slip dress by Olivia Von Halle with a sleek, backless silhouette and spaghetti straps.

Gala shared the ethereal image via social media, leaving a wave of praise from her followers in wake. "Two mega babessssss," one wrote, while another said: "Absurdly attractive." A third noted: "Angels," and a fourth added: "Beautiful."

Lily isn't the only celebrity to jump on board the cut-out dress trend. Thanks to brands such as Nensi Dojaka, Helmut Lang, Christopher Kane and 16 Arlington, cut-out pieces have soared in popularity over the past year.

The deconstructed style exudes unapologetic femininity while marrying gothic themes with sensuality. Stars including Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie are fans of the trend, helping it to become one of the most sought-after themes of the current fashion zeitgeist.

Not only is she a veteran of holiday style, but Lily is quite the force to be reckoned with when it comes to red carpet attire, and timeless elegance combined with opulent 'Golden Age' glam is her current uniform of choice.

It seems she and her long-term stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray are fans of a voluminous silhouette for the 33-year-old right now, as less than a week ago Lily stole the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe awards wearing a radiant red gown from Versace, with the most interesting diamond necklace you might have missed.

