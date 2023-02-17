Louise Redknapp wears sassy basque and tights as she channels Beyoncé The former Eternal singer looks like a superstar in this superstar new look…

On Friday morning, singer Louise Redknapp delighted fans as she shared an incredible video of herself singing 'Just a Step from Heaven', from her Greatest Hits album.

The star, who used to be in chart-topping 90s band Eternal, looked nothing short of sensational in the video, which was shared on Instagram, rocking an incredible silver basque, black tights, and a sparkling sequin jacket. Wow! It really reminded us of something Beyoncé would rock. Want to see some of Louise's fashion tips? Check out our video below.

Alongside the video, the mother-of-three wrote: "Don’t let go… cause it’s Just a step from heaven. This one is for each and everyone of you that have been on this journey with me for the last 30 years. I had so many amazing messages following my Radio2 piano room performance of this song that I’ve decided to give you this one a little earlier.

"You can get Just A Step From Heaven along with new my versions of Stay and So Good on the Deluxe Edition of the Greatest Hits album. Pre- order link in bio xxx."

Louise's career is going from strength to strength, and the arrival of her new album has got fans talking.

Speaking about the project last month, the blonde beauty said: "This album really is a trip down memory lane! I can't wait for you all to hear the new tracks and all the reimagined classics especially the Eternal songs. This really is a year of celebrations and a massive thank you to you all for the continued support over the last 30 years!"

The former Strictly star also posted a photo from the latest album cover, and it's already sparked a major reaction from fans. Pictured in a sultry velvet bodycon dress, complete with a statement gold bracelet, Louise couldn't have looked more glamorous.

We can't wait for the release date!

