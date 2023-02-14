Louise Redknapp's sassy £14 outfit belongs on a fashion catwalk

Laura Sutcliffe
Louise Redknapp looked incredible on Instagram wearing a £14 padded white T-shirt from Peacocks. The former wife of Jamie Redknapp looked as if she should be on a fashion catwalk.
Louise Redknapp is one super chic lady and we always love to see what she's wearing. On Monday evening, the stunning singer shared a sultry photograph of herself on Instagram and fans loved the look.
The star rocked a simple white T-shirt which had majorly chic shoulder pads, and she tucked it into the waistband of her jeans. Fuss-free, but totally gorgeous! Check out Louise's top style tips in our video below; they aren't to be missed.
WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments
The whole ensemble looked so pricey, but no, it really wasn't! The top cost just £14, and the jeans, £17.50, from Peacocks, the brand Louise collaborates with.
The T-shirt could easily be dressed up or down by adding chunky statement jewellery. The website says of the bargain style: "This lovely women's top will make the perfect addition to your new season wardrobe. This plain white tee features short shoulder padded sleeves, for a slight twist on a classic shape! With short sleeves with shoulder pads, a round neckline, and cut in a versatile plain white design."
Louise's top:
Womens White Shoulder Pad T-Shirt, £14, Peacocks
All sizes are currently available - what are you waiting for?
Although singing is her main passion, fashion is always at the forefront of her mind and what's more, she used to be a style blogger! Louise and her friend Emma had a website called 'A Style Album By Lou and Em.' The besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories.
However, in 2019, the pair announced they were moving away from the successful online platform. They said: "After 5 years creating content for A Style Album we have decided to put the blog on hold to concentrate on our personal projects. We hope you continue following us for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle updates on our personal channels @louiseredknapp & @emmarosestyle Thank you for all your support, we are very proud of what we created on A Style Album, Lou & Em x."
We think Lou should start a new one, don't you?
