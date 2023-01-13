Louise Redknapp's show-stopping sheer bodycon dress is unreal The former Strictly star has a fab new outfit that Instagram's obsessed with

Louise Redknapp looked incredible wearing a beautiful, bodycon dress in her latest snaps from her Instagram Stories.

The 48-year–old rocked a slightly see-through number, which had ruched detail down the slides and fell to the floor. It hugged her sensational curves and also had a trendy high neck. We loved the gold, personalised 'L' cuff, too. How stunning?

The mother-of-two has announced some seriously impressive work updates this week. The first is the mum-of-two is preparing to take on the role of Teen Angel in Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE.

Louise looked amazing in her body con maxi dress

Louise's fans will be delighted to know that the pop sensation is set to perform in the West End from 2 June until 29 July.

Speaking about her latest project, Louise gushed: "As the biggest fan of Grease growing up, I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel. Traditionally seen as a male role, I'm excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."

Louise also announced that she is releasing a Greatest Hits album! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Eternal singer said: "Im so excited to announce that my ‘Greatest Hits’ album will be released on 2nd June and is available to pre-order now!

"This album really is a trip down memory lane! I can't wait for you all to hear the new tracks and all the reimagined classics especially the Eternal songs. This really is a year of celebrations and a massive thank you to you all for the continued support over the last 30 years!"

You go girl!

