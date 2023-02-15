Louise Redknapp wears red hot mini dress and fans instantly react The former Strictly Come Dancing star wowed fans with her latest look...

Louise Redknapp celebrated Valentine's Day in style - and we are totally obsessed! The mother-of-two donned a truly stunning red mini dress that came complete with a high neckline and long sleeves.

It was short in length, body skimming and ideal for the most loving day of the year. Check out Louise's top fashion tips in our video below.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

Loading the player...

Taking to Instagram to share a selection of pictures, the 48-year-old wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day everyone!"

Fans were quick to react to the smouldering shot. One follower wrote: "Your dress reminds me of Kylie’s Got To Be Certain record cover!" Another commented: "Very beautiful Louise." A third wrote: "Damn Girl. You just smashed it out of the stadium. Happy Valentines Day Beautiful Lady x."

Louise is loving colour recently! Last week, the Eternal songstress stepped onto the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to join the likes of Maya Jama, Harry Styles and Sam Smith at the BRIT Awards. She chose a high-neck, Barbie pink long-sleeve mini dress embellished with pleats that highlighted her feminine silhouette. Stunning!

Louise looked stunning in her pink dress at the BRITS

Louise confessed she's never afraid to opt for a daring look, and opening up exclusively to HELLO! about her fashion sense, revealed: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

