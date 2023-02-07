Louise Redknapp sends cheeky message to fans in provocative new top The Eternals star relived some of her most iconic lyrics

Louise Redknapp knows how to spin a look, and her latest style statement made a serious mark on her doting followers.

The 48-year-old songstress relived her Eternal days in her latest Instagram post, rocking a simple white T-shirt emblazoned with an iconic line from her most popular song Bitchin’. Striking a pose in her cheeky slogan tee, the mum-of-two caused a stir with her sweet sartorial getup.

Keeping it simple, Louise went makeup-free, letting her new choppy blonde tresses fall past her face in natural waves. The star debuted her bob late last year, and fans went wild for her switched up 'do that replaced her former flowing locks.

"Stop Your Bitchin’," Louise captioned her post, which received a stampede of love from her followers. "Love the little freckles on your nose," one fan sweetly shared, as another wrote: "Love love your hair shorter! You look fab."

"One of my favourite songs ever… know every word," said a third, while others were quick to address the star’s sassy caption and striking top.

Louise made a serious statement with her slogan T-shirt

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp has served a series of stunning looks of late. Her 'Bitchin' post comes just after she strutted her stuff on her IG Story to showcase her ultra-stylish Agolde ensemble.

The sultry look was comprised of skin-tight leather trousers, a matching leather shirt and classic black pointed-toe heels.

Louise looked incredible in leather

Louise opened up to HELLO! last year about how she channels her confidence into her relaxed sartorial style.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into.

Louise loved an all-black ensemble

"It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match," she said. Noted!

