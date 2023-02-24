Holly Willoughby is a dream in lacy corset with sheer detailing in unearthed photo The This Morning presenter burst onto the TV screen in style

What springs to mind when we consider Holly Willoughby's style? Preppy pleated skirts, bow-clad knitwear, and a high-low mix of prim midi dresses. The This Morning presenter has curated a wardrobe saturated with sophisticated, feminine pieces as you can see in the clip below. But back in the day, Holly liked to spice things up with some sheer, cinching and corsetry.

In 2005, the now mother-of-three graced the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall to attend the National Television Awards. The star delighted onlookers with her outfit of choice, which perfectly summarised noughties attitude.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's Rainbow Fashion

Holly wore a strapless midi dress featuring a corseted bustier, clad in wispy layers of black lace, blossom pink panels, traditional boning, a ruffled mesh trim, a ruched, witchy skirt and a form-enhancing cut.

Holly Willoughby wore a corset dress to the NTAs in 2005

The star paired the gothic number with some black open-toe heels with floral detailing and a simple clutch bag for her evening essentials. A boho beaded choker adorned her neck (which have now emerged as a popular trend among Gen-Z Depop-ers and influencers) and wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in beachy waves.

A minimal makeup palette highlights the presenter's natural features. A touch of blush, a cherry pink lip gloss slick and a dash of dark blue eyeshadow complemented her statement attire.

The star looked lavish in the lacy garment

The noughties were a wild time wrought with love-hate trends, among which, mesh and corsets reigned supreme. Lingerie became to penetrate the fashion sphere outside of the private spaces of one's home, with stars including Holly and Victoria Beckham donning the waist-cinching garment as outerwear staples.

Holly's Y2K look delighted fans at the event

Since her experimentation with punkish aesthetics during the 2000s, Holly has evolved to favour more composed silhouettes. She brought some sunshine to our TV screens on Tuesday as she stepped out in a statement yellow coat. Hosting This Morning’s pancake challenge outside the ITV studios, her eye-catching ensemble was the definition of a sartorial pick-me-up.

Holly styled her jacket with a striped Breton jumper from Reserved and navy wool trousers in a slim silhouette from Joseph.

