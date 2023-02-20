Holly Willoughby is back - and her dress is a serious head turner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby returned from her lengthy half-term break to This Morning on Monday, and we are delighted to see her back.

The 41-year-old star wore a fab new outfit, which came from undoubtedly her favourite luxury high street store of the moment, L.K.Bennett. She chose a white style that was adorned with blooms and is known as the 'Tabitha Green Silk-Blend Spot Jacquard Primula Print Dress' and costs £459. Check out Holly's style lessons in our video below.

The website says of the style: "Fresh in colour and seasonal in print, our new Tabitha dress is perfect for the occasions in your diary this spring. Crafted from a silk-blend spot jacquard in morning mist green with a 1930's hand painted primula print reimagined from vintage archives, it has a round neck, puff shoulders, short shirred sleeves, pleating at the bust, a floaty shape and a dipped midi-length hem. Wear it with a pair of strappy heels or fun platforms and carry a chic clutch."

All sizes are currently in stock, but how long for is anyone's guess as we all know Holly's selling power!

Holly's dress:

Tabitha Green Silk-Blend Spot Jacquard Primula Print Dress, £459, L.K.Bennett

We are still in awe of the sparkly gold style the mother-of-three wore during last night's episode of Dancing on Ice. Her gold sequin maxi dress was by US brand Rasario, and it featured a halter neckline and cut-out bodice. The star paired the outfit with a stunning pair of open-toe shoes from Sophia Webster.

Her makeup, applied by the only makeup artist she works with, Patsy O’Neill, was immaculate and her famous blonde locks had a gorgeous waved finish.

Presenting the look on Instagram, she wrote: "All that glitters on Movie night at @dancingonice … great songs and great performances tonight… even a treat from @diversity_official. #hwstyle dress by @rasario jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery shoes by @sophiawebster."

We can't wait to see what she rocks next week; these dresses just keep getting better!

