Holly Willoughby channels Marilyn Monroe in the ultimate gold dress

Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice wardrobe is always a massive treat for fans each week; it's just so glamorous!

The star tends to wear a variety of sparkling dresses week in, week out, and we always look forward to what she will sport on the Sunday evening show. Check out Holly's most popular Dancing on Ice dresses in years gone by in our video below.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice Looks

This week, the mother-of-three didn't disappoint! She rocked a gorgeous gold sequin maxi dress by Rasario, which featured a halter neckline and cutout on the bodice. The star paired the outfit with a stunning pair of open-toe shoes from Sophia Webster.

Her makeup, applied by the only makeup artist she works with, Patsy O’Neill, was immaculate and her famous blonde locks had a gorgeous waved finish.

Showing off the look on Instagram, she wrote: "All that glitters on Movie night at @dancingonice … great songs and great performances tonight… even a treat from @diversity_official. #hwstyle dress by @rasario jewellery by @stephenwebsterjewellery shoes by @sophiawebster."

Fans rushed to the comments to praise the star, with one person writing: "That dress is absolutely divine," while another added: "Wow! Stunning."

Holly looked stunning in the gold gown

We are still reeling over the dress the This Morning host dazzled in last week. It was a strapless pink ball gown that was quite the show stopping ensemble, and the silky style featured white floral embroidery.

Holly's dress:

Sequined maxi dress with cutout, $2,604, Rasario

The presenter wore a classic makeup look, which she finished off with stud earrings while her signature blonde locks were styled in loose waves. As always, Holly took to Instagram to share a photo of her beautiful outfit, tagging her trusty styling team in the post.

Get the look!

Bronze sequin bodycon midi dress, £120, River Island

As always, Holly's loyal fans were blown away by the frock, rushing to comment on her Instagram post. One person wrote: "The dress is out of this world!" while another added: "You look like a princess Holly."

Holy looked incredible in her pink princess gown

This year's show has been quite the offering, with celebrities taking part this year including Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Nile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Joey Essex, Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran.

As always, skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the judging, with Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

