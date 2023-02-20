Harper Beckham’s £500 jacket was last worn by Holly Willoughby’s daughter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham has been enjoying her half term holiday overseas, skiing with her famous family!

Her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, shared a bank of photos from the family's recent ski trip to the Alps, and it included an adorable photo of Harper. Check out some of Harper's cutest family moments below.

The 11-year-old rocked a white ski jacket from high end brand Perfect Moment which has many well-known fans, including the Princess of Wales.

Harper looked so cute in her Perfect Moment jacket

The jacket was a lovely cream puffer with the brand's logo at the top and the back. The style is sadly a past season buy, but Perfect Moment jackets like this cost around £500.

Perfect Moment Kids two-tone padded jacket, £473, Farfetch

VB captioned the photos: "Kisses from the Alps! Après-ski ft. #VBEyewear @DavidBeckham @DBEyewear @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xx I love you so much! When VB collaborates with Prada on the slopes."

As always, fans gave Harper lots of compliments. One follower wrote: "Harper is adorable," while a second Instagram user wrote: "What a fabulous family!"

Harper isn't the only celeb offspring to wear this style. Holly Willoughby's daughter, Belle, has the same jacket!

Holly Willoughby's daughter wore the same style as Harper earlier this year

At the start of the year, Holly shared a picture of herself and her daughter on a previous skiing trip, on her website Wylde Moon. In it, the pair are embracing, rocking the chicest snow wear ever. Holly is wearing a starry print jumpsuit from Perfect Moment and Belle is rocking a lovely white ensemble that looks just like Harper's.

Great minds think alike!

Perfect Moment skiwear is set in high regard. The website says of the brand: "Activewear designed for slope hitters, wave riders, beachcombers and city slickers. Find everything from women’s coats, ski jackets and designer sportswear to high-performance surf clothing, jumpsuits and puffers. Perfect Moment makes for the perfect blend of fashion, form and function."

