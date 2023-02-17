Holly Willoughby's statement top is going to shake you up

On Thursday evening, Holly Willoughby's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, shared a stunning new snap of the star wearing a really beautiful white top with decadent ruffles.

Alongside the photo, the caption read: "We love it when Holly's team share their secrets, and at the link in bio, Holly's stylist @danniiwhiteman explains how to find tops that fit you perfectly, every single time." Check out Dannii's creations for Holly, in her best Dancing on Ice looks, in our sparkly video below.

We aren't sure where Holly's top is from, but we've found an amazing lookalike we think you'll like - keep scrolling.

We love Holly's stylist Dannii. She often gives advice to readers about body confidence within dressing. She recently said: "Remember at the end of the day fashion is all about having fun and experimenting with different styles and colours until you find what makes you feel truly fabulous! Whatever you decide – make your fashion work for you! You’ve earned it!"

Get the look!

Bandage Cut Out Organza Frill Detail Top, £22, Karen Millen

Holly said of her stylist: "I would be lost without Danielle. For me, her true power lies in her attention to detail. I always feel safe in her hands as she knows how to dress women to look good in real life, not just in a captured image. Danielle is an unflappable calm in any situation, always there with a needle and thread to protect my modesty from the red light’s prying eye."

Mother-of-three Holly thinks a lot of her stylist. She recently said: "Her kit of knickers, tape and nipple stickers is quite an incredible sight, and it’s safe to say that she’s gotten to know me very, very well over the years! I’m not a model and I’m not a straight up and down sample size kind of girl, so putting your trust in another person to dress you is really hard, and that trust comes only with time and experience."

