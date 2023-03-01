Victoria Beckham set to celebrate exciting milestone during Paris Fashion Week with family The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer is set to debut her latest collection on Friday

It's a big week for the Beckham household. Brooklyn's 24th birthday is right around the corner, which will guarantee some mega celebrations hosted by the Peltz-Beckham clan, but the fun does not stop there. Victoria Beckham is set to showcase her latest collection during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, and her family are expected to take their place on the front row for the occasion.

The fashion designer, who debuts her latest collections for her eponymous luxury label bi-annually, will send a string of models down the runway sporting her minimalist designs for all to see. No doubt a mass of celebrity acquaintances will gather to witness the star's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection come to life, joining her family for the exciting event. Watch below to see Victoria's sweet interaction with Brooklyn during her last PFW showing...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

Loading the player...

Victoria's shows are renowned for producing clean-cut, commercial pieces that are subsequently spotted on both royals and famous faces alike. Last season, for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, David, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper Beckham proudly watched on from the FROW, alongside Nicola Peltz Beckham, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns in unforgettable slinky dress at debut PFW show

Victoria Beckham is due to showcase her latest collection at Paris Fashion Show

After seeing images from the event emerge online, fans were delighted by Nicola and Brooklyn's united display amid rumours of a family feud. The family watched supermodels such as Gigi Hadid and sister Bella take to the runway in Victoria's latest collection, which consisted of sharp tailoring, structured silhouettes and colourblock palettes.

The fashion designer is a regular attendee at fashion week

Victoria's upcoming show marks her second time presenting at Paris Fashion Week. Last season's show was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement and was a commercial hit.

MORE: The best street style from Paris Fashion Week SS23

Hitting the runway herself to thank guests for their support, Victoria looked elegant in a black midi dress with ruched detailing on the skirt and winged sleeves, and a stunning pair of spandex thigh-high boots. She clasped her beloved black leather handbag with a chunky gold chain for her design essentials to complete her look.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.