Victoria Beckham wows in sleek leggings and must-see accessory

Tania Leslau
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham dazzled in a pair of skin-tight leggings and a leather bag for her eponymous clothing line
The weather has turned and so have our heads thanks to Victoria Beckham's latest look. The fashion designer nailed the art of winter dressing with her new outfit reveal – proving her status within the industry is well deserved.
The mother-of-four sported a pair of ultra-tight black leggings which she paired with a snug black hoodie with a cropped silhouette. In a clip depicting her ebony ensemble on social media, Victoria clasped a large black leather handbag featuring striking chain detailing in a radiant gold tone.
The 48-year-old wore her chocolate hair tied up into a sleek bun, revealing her go-to glam makeup blend.
Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share her in-office attire with her loyal fans online. Speaking into the camera, she said: "So, cosy day at the office today – but look how even with the most simple outfit, simple leggings and a little hoodie, this bag elevates even a really simple outfit. That's why I love it so much. Goes with everything. That's my bag of the season ladies."
Victoria Beckham looked leisurely in leggings
In the video, Victoria allowed fans a glimpse into her opulent office which features high windows, a velvet sofa in a stunning chartreuse colour, a chandelier, sparkling wooden flaws, wardrobes galore, a round table and cream-coloured curtains.
The designer rocked an all-black outfit
Victoria has become our go-to source of eveningwear inspiration this season – and her latest night-out look is another must-see outfit to add to our wish list. The fashion designer and wife of David Beckham shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of a photoshoot for Victoria Beckham Beauty, and she glittered in the most beautiful mermaid-esque number.
The star perfected her siren aesthetic by slipping on a sea green dress featuring a sequin-clad exterior, a low-cut, V-neckline, spaghetti straps and an iridescent all-over glow. The designer videoed herself getting ready for all her fans to gush over – and we can totally see why.
