Victoria Beckham looks unreal in unusual thigh-split skirt and signature top

If there ever was a match made in heaven, it's Victoria Beckham and Edward Enninful. On Thursday evening, the fashion designer headed out for dinner with the British Vogue editor in Mayfair, and curated a dreamy colourblock outfit for the occasion.

While a friendly dinner date with a Vogue editor may incite earthshattering fear in us fashion novices, Victoria assembled the perfect look for her evening soiree. In photographs captured by the MailOnline, Victoria returned to her favourite colour palette for outfit inspiration, mustard and violet.

Victoria Beckham loves to merge yellow and violet tones to create an elegant colourblock look

The former Spice Girl layered up in a cashmere lavender sweatshirt featuring a sleek turtle neck and slipped into an ochre midi skirt with a feminine side-slit. She stepped out in a pair of black stilettos helping her to achieve the ultimate model strut for the cameras, and wore her long brunette hair extensions down loose in a straightened style - which she recently had revamped as seen below.

The 48-year-old clasped a leather bag for her after-dark essentials, that boasted a luxurious burnt orange hue and gold chainmail hardware. In an effort to avoid a hair malfunction, the star brushed away some chocolate wisps from her face to reveal a state-of-the-art £89,950 watch by Patek Philippe.

Always one for a sustainable flair, Victoria - who is married to football legend David Beckham - previously wore the outfit last month as she joined her sons Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, to host a pre-Christmas event for her decorated beauty brand.

The fashion designer is a veteran in date night outfits

Victoria recently told fans exactly how to get her signature look, leaving them once again in awe of her sartorial prowess. She posted on her Instagram to her 30.5 million followers, discussing her latest collection. She has made it abundantly clear with this new season range that last year’s 'barbiecore' phenomenon isn’t going anywhere, as bright fuchsia is a "key colour for the new season collection."

Alongside her perfect Spring wedding guest outfit, Victoria has put cap sleeves, ruching, tonal tights and asymmetric cut-outs on the agenda for the upcoming season.

She finished off her Instagram post by telling us to: "style with the colour-coordinating boots for a completed VB look."

