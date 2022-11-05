Victoria Beckham dazzles in sequin-clad mermaid dress

Victoria Beckham has become our go-to source of eveningwear inspiration – and her latest look is another must-see outfit to add to our wish list. The fashion designer and wife of David Beckham shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of a photoshoot for Victoria Beckham Beauty, and she glittered in the most beautiful mermaid-esque number.

MORE: Mia Regan looks stylish in statement jumpsuit at Longchamp party amid surprise appearance in Victoria Beckham campaign

Victoria, 48, perfected her siren aesthetic by slipping on a sea green dress featuring a sequin-clad exterior, a low-cut, V-neckline, spaghetti straps and an iridescent all-over glow. The designer videoed herself getting ready for all her fans to gush over – and we can totally see why.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham reveal game-changing kitchen feature at £31m mansion

In the process of showing off her red-carpet-ready attire, Victoria also made a case for a dramatic makeup look. The mother-of-four rocked a rock chick beauty blend, consisting of a dusky smoky eye with a gold tint, a thick flutter of mascara, an ever-youthful complexion, a nude lip and a sharp brow.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham looks spellbinding in flirty midi dress and heels

She completed her sultry beauty blend with a naturally wavy blow-dry that highlighted her delicate caramel and chocolate highlights.

Victoria Beckham looked divine in the sequin number

The star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her mystical look, captioning the clip: "@victoriabeckhambeauty He's at it again! @kenpaves loves root lift!"

In the best possible way, Victoria is a creature of habit. Her experimental fashion phase that defined her Spice Girls days is very much a thing of the past – now the designer is well-versed in what suits her and, by and large, she sticks to it.

The star showed off a dramatic beauty blend behind the scenes of the shoot

The 48-year-old has evolved into someone who always seems to get it bang on, and her recent look at an exclusive screening of her husband David's documentary series is no exception.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors

Victoria opted for a black high-necked pussy-bow blouse alongside a slip-style skirt with an asymmetric lace trim, and a hybrid piece that appeared to be her much-loved Balenciaga Pantaleggings – one of the brand's signature designs, crafted from leggings attached to stiletto heels for a blended effect.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.