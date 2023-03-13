Lara Spencer looks drop-dead gorgeous with backless moment for the Oscars The Good Morning America star was in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards

The biggest night in Hollywood, the Academy Awards, were on Sunday, and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer got to be a part of it.

The host wasn't at her usual spot at ABC's studios in New York City Monday morning, but with good reason, as she was sent all the way to Los Angeles to cover the big night.

Naturally, she went all out for the night, and opted for quite the sultry look as she reported from the awards and spoke with some of Hollywood's biggest stars. She looked spectacular, in part thanks to her intense workouts, which you can get a glimpse of in the video below.

For the star-studded event, Lara went both sultry and vintage, donning a red Kaufman Franco gown with some perfectly placed cut-outs.

The gown featured a one-shoulder neckline, and had a cut-out across her belly which gave way into the dress' totally bare back.

The GMA star made sure to give the key feature of her dress all of the attention it deserved, and posed by a giant Oscar award statue, giving her back to the camera as she leaned on to the oversized sculpture.

The star looked spectacular in red

"Both of us went backless," she fittingly joked in her caption, and fans did not hesitate to take to the comments section under the post and give her compliments galore.

"Nailed it, stunning lady in red," one fan wrote, as others said: "Best dressed of the entire night!" and: "Omg, you look fabulous," as well as: "You are stunning in that dress!!!" plus another fan also added: "Wow, you look absolutely beautiful my dear."

The Oscars looked quite different for Lara this year; last year she had her former co-hosts T.J. Holmes and AMy Robach by her side

Throughout the night, Lara got pictures and interviews with some of the award show's big winners, including with Brendan Fraser, who won Best Actor for his role in The Whale, and with Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the big winner of the night, earning seven awards, including Best Director and Best Picture.

She shared her pictures with both actors – who were co-stars on Encino Man in 1992 – writing in her picture with Brendan: "Well, that was fun. Congrats Brendan!" and of Ke: "Hotdog fingers be damned. I love this guy. Best energy ever. Ke Huy Quan's comeback and determination to stay in the game make him the darling of this year's Oscars."

