Show-stopping Oscars 2023 afterparty gowns: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and more

Oscars 2023 afterparty gowns: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and more

After finishing the 2023 Oscars awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, some of the biggest stars went on to celebrate the winners at the Vanity Fair afterparty and Elton John's AIDS Foundation's viewing party.

And if you thought their champagne carpet gowns were incredible, just wait until you see the likes of Salm Hayek, Kate Hudson and Jessica Chastain in their party outfits! Keep scrolling to see eye-catching sequins, figure-hugging silhouettes and more and remind yourself of their outfits earlier in the day in the video below…

Kate Hudson

Brightening up the blue Vanity Fair carpet, Kate Hudson chose a fuchsia mermaid gown with a plunging neckline and oversized off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna was sure to turn heads in her deconstructed suit, with a white blazer-style top offering an off-the-shoulder look, a thigh-high leg split and long black gloves.

Heidi Klum

Yellow was the color of the moment for Heidi Klum, who opted for a bold feathered number from Georges Hobeika with long sleeves and a shorter skirt that highlighted her toned legs.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara glittered in gold as she posed for photos in a fitted sequin gown with a strapless neckline. She wore her hair in loose waves and wore red lipstick to up the glamour.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner showed off her model frame and opted for a gold scale-effect gown with a cross-over back and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Kerry Washington

With delicate spaghetti straps and long flowing cream material, Kerry Washington's outfit was effortlessly gorgeous.

Helena Christensen

Model Helena Christensen kept her look classic with a white V-neck gown with a fitted waist and mermaid skirt – perfection!

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen paired her new red hair with a heavily embellished green frock, complete with a low V-neck, a high leg split and feathered cuffs.

Olivia Wilde

Showing off a more daring side, Olivia Wilde's gown featured a one-shouldered neckline, leading to a draped waist that showed off her black leather bralette.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber proved you can't go wrong with a classic black dress – and we're loving the modern shoulder pads and sleeve split.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry looked incredible in a strapless black bodysuit layered underneath a sheer A-line mini dress covered with organza bows.

