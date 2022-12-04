Lara Spencer and her teenage daughter look like twins in festive photo The GMA star is a doting mom-of-two

Lara Spencer has been getting into the festive spirit - and she's having the time of her life!

The GMA star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself and her teenage daughter Katharine posing with their friends in their Christmas jumpers.

The mother-daughter duo looked incredibly similar in the fun snapshot, as they posed in the living room modelling their holiday outfits.

VIDEO: All you need to know about Lara Spencer's family life

In the caption, Lara wrote: "Verified First annual Mother-Daughter Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Going to be hard to top that one....."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful ladies," while another wrote: "That looks like a lot of fun." A third simply responded with a love heart emoji.

Lara shares Katharine and son Duff with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the 53-year-old opened up about her close relationship with her children and how grateful she was that her youngest, Katharine, was still at home - for now.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said. "One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Lara Spencer is a doting mom-of-two

She's incredibly proud of Katharine, who recently got signed by Vanderbilt Women's Lacrosse. She shared a photo on social media after the news was announced, alongside the caption: "Can't take it," alongside a love heart, star and anchor emoji.

The TV star lives in Connecticut with her daughter and husband Richard McVey. Lara often shares glimpses inside her beautiful property on social media, along with fun photos with her family members and glam vacation snaps.

