Charlize Theron's rarely-seen daughters are so tall in gorgeous new photo The Mad Max actress adopted both her children and is raising them in California

Charlize Theron delighted fans when she shared a never-before-seen photo of her daughters, August, seven, and Jackson, eleven, this week.

The actress celebrated her offspring on International Women's Day by adding a snapshot of them on Instagram.

In the image, both girls stood tall and were photographed looking out over the city at sunset.

She captioned the post with a lengthy message which began: "On this #InternationalWomensDay, shout out to all the incredible female leaders and young activists we work with in Southern Africa – you all blow me away with your passion and commitment to making communities safer, especially for young women."

Charlize promoted the work of several organizations who have been rallying "against the global epidemic of gender-based violence".

Fans thanked her for her passionate post and also commented on her children. One wrote: "Beautiful words! We still have a lot to fight for! Your girls are so big, I saw them so small, time flies by," and another added: "Couldn't have said it better! We are grateful for all the women in our lives and the powerful impact they have on it. They all deserve to be celebrated and appreciated."

Charlize celebrated her children on International Women's Day

She adopted her first child from her native country of South Africa in 2012, and her youngest in 2015 in the States.

Charlize has been candid about her role as a mom to two Black daughters. During an interview with Elle, in 2018 she said: "I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so [expletive] proud of who they are.

Charlize adores being a mom to her two girls

"Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that.

"But they're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I'm going to."

