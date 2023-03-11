GMA's Lara Spencer wows in ab-baring leather outfit for stunning night out The GMA host is in Los Angeles to cover the upcoming Oscars

Lara Spencer looked radiant in a new photo she shared with fans on Instagram which showcased her fantastic figure.

The Good Morning America anchor, 53, wore a chic ensemble as she enjoyed a girl's night out with friends in LA.

In the black-and-white image, Lara donned a black, cropped top, leather pants and a blazer and put her taut abs on display.

She looked stunning as she stood alongside her friends who looked equally as gorgeous for their gathering.

Lara captioned the post: "When I lived in LA long ago--we were inseparable. Still are. #theLAbandisbacktogether."

Fans commented: "Looks like you gals are ready to paint the town," and, "great photo," while another added: "Lara you look fantastic."

Lara celebrated her friendship in LA

Lara has left New York to cover the Oscars in Los Angeles and she appears to be having the best time.

She works hard to stay in shape and it shows. Ahead of her departure, the mom-of-two shared a snapshot from her home gym and joked: "I think I see an ab (also known as a 1 pack)."

The star can work out again without wearing a medical boot, having finally been able to take it off.

Back in December, Lara tore her plantar plate and ligament in her foot, which resulted in her having to get a boot just before Christmas.

Lara with her husband Richard McVey on vacation

She shared a lengthy post on Instagram at the time, detailing what had happened. It read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr. O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Despite needing to rest and wear a boot for over a month, Lara didn't let her injury stop her when it came to exercise as she just adapted her routine to suit.

