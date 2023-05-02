Amanda Seyfried looks phenomenal in see-through chainmail mini dress

Amanda Seyfried had all eyes on her at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday after she wore one of her most daring red carpet looks to date.

The 37-year-old Mean Girls actress looked sensational in a sheer Oscar de la Renta mini dress that was made of strands of silver and gold crystals that draped over her body from her chest to her thighs. For added drama, Amanda accessorized with a dramatic layered gold necklace.

The thigh-skimming frock also boasted a nude corset bodice to protect Amanda's modesty and she added a pair of towering golden heels to elongate her bare legs. Her hair was styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and she added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

© Getty Images Amanda wore a sheer gold gown by Oscar de la Renta

Amanda exuded confidence as she walked the cream carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, but she recently admitted that she finds the whole red carpet experience "frantic". "I really enjoy experimenting with fashion on photoshoots, but the red carpet is a different animal; it's very brief and it's very frantic," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in December.

The Oscar nominee continued: "You don't really have enough time. When I'm on a shoot, it feels more like acting – it's more about the art in fashion, which is really fun for me. You can take as long as you like to feel comfortable and make the clothing work for you, which just isn't really the case on the red carpet."

© Getty Images Amanda's Oscar de la Renta dress featured strings of beads from her neck to her thighs

Amanda's Met Gala look was certainly a departure from what she feels most comfortable in. "I think my style has really always stayed in one place – it has evolved here and there and of course my body has changed when I've had kids, but I have always been one to wear sweatpants as often as I can," she said.

"I live on a farm for the most part now – no one is photographing me," she added. "So I just dress how I want."

© Getty Images Amanda rocked voluminous curls and a bold red lip

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the legendary fashion designer and figure who revolutionized the brands Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, and of course his own eponymous brand. The annual star-studded event serves as a fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, which was recently renamed the Anna Wintour Costume Center.

