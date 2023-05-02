Billie Eilish surprises with epic streetstyle transformation post-Met Gala

Billie Eilish blew crowds away in Simone Rocha as she attended the Met Gala on Monday night. The singer Eilish nailed the ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ theme in a gothic black, lace gown by the Irish designer while paying homage to the late designer.

Yet later in the evening, Billie decided to slip out of her tulle-clad dress and into something a tad more casual. The singer showcased a streetstyle look that has become synonymous with her on-stage fashion sense that offered up quite the change from her previous attire.

WATCH: Best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2023

Billie partied the night away in a black nylon tracksuit jacket that featured a nineties aura, frontal pocket detailing, a bold red zip, graphic patchwork effects, and panelled sleeves. She paired the waterproof piece with some plain black trousers and a backward cap that boasted a contrasting electric blue, cherry red and emerald colour scheme.

© Getty Billie Eilish rocked a streestyle look for the Met Gala after party 2023

The star didn’t switch up her radiant beauty blend, however. A sultry cat-eye with a smoky flick was perfectly juxtaposed with a flawless, porcelain complexion and flutter of wispy mascara.

She wore her silky raven hair swept back into a loose low ponytail, in turn giving the controversial ‘do a major cool-girl revamp.

Her older brother Finneas looked dapper in a black longline blazer complete with red-trimmed racer strips that ran horizontally across the silk jacket and down the lapels. A selection of gothic silver rings punctuated his be-striped attire. During the night, Billie was joined on the dancefloor by an eclectic host of celebrities spanning Kendall Jenner to James Corden. Lil Nas X, Daisy Edgar Jones, Olivia Rodrigo and more famous names let loose after the grand event that celebrated the remarkable career of Karl Lagerfeld.

Billie’s highly-anticipated appearances come only a week after the singer donned a blue jumper over a preppy striped shirt and flowing skirt during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

LOOK: Billie Eilish's stunning $2.3million home

The hitmaker looked the picture of preppy chic as she talked about her first appearance on the show where she first performed “Ocean Eyes,” which has been downloaded 6.3 billion times to date.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.