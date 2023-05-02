Most purr-fectly wild looks from the Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto, Doja Cat & more

Jared Leto looked like the cat that got the cream at the Met Gala 2023…

Yes, Jared Leto went as a cat to the Met Gala 2023. We’ve all seen the photos by now – and there’s no denying that Karl Lagerfeld himself would approve of the actor’s pawsitively show-stopping look. The Oscar-winner was joined on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art by Hollywood’s most revered and celebrated figures. Not to mention a flock of musicians, models and influencers who paid tribute to the great late designer by honouring this year's Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty Met Gala theme.

While Jared may have set the bar for the evening, an array of stars also pushed the boundaries of costume in the name of fashion. From Rihanna to Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more, discover which famous faces donned the most brilliantly bizarre looks of the night.

WATCH: The security dog at the Met Gala gets spooked by Jared Lato’s cat costume

Jared Leto © Getty Images Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for the 2023 Met Gala Spoiler alert – Jared Leto won the Met Gala 2023. The actor, who is reportedly set to play Lagerfeld in an upcoming biopic, ascended the 2023 Met Gala stairs dressed in a life-size cat costume that pays homage to the designer’s beloved pet, Choupette. Bewildered spectators were left in awe of the furry costume until Leto removed the head of the extraordinary piece to reveal his identity.

Doja Cat © Getty Doja Cat took the fur-tastic theme to the next level Singer Doja Cat was another star who channeled Choupette for the glittering event. She wore a stunning hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, boasting sleek cat ears, a silver sequin finish, a backless cut, and a mermaid-style silhouette that culminated in a creamy feathered train. According to Harper’s Bazar, over 5,000 hours of work went into creating the iridescent piece, which includes 350,000 silver and white bugle beads. She finished the look off with a diamond headpiece worn underneath the YSL-style hood and a delicate diamond chain arm cuff.

Rihanna © Getty Rihanna dn ASAP Rocky looked every inch the stylish couple at the 2023 Met Gala Woman of the moment and Met Gala mogul Rihanna served up unparalleled bridal beauty. The expecting singer sported an archival fur coat from Fendi’s fall 1997 collection, designed by Lagerfeld himself and originally debuted on the catwalk by Naomi Campbell. The musician frosted herself with layers of diamond jewels including necklaces and a pair of camellia earrings, the flower beloved by Coco Chanel that became synonymous with the gargantuan French fashion house.The star arrived in a cape crafted from over 500 white rose petals – which was removed later on in the evening.

Lil Nas X A moment of silence for Lil Nas X, please. The rapper never fails to impress on the red carpet, even when he’s not wearing much. The star arrived clad head-to-toe in silver body paint and rhinestones for the celebrity-studded bash, topping off his look with a futuristically themed thong and mega platform boots of the same metallic hue. He aptly besprinkled himself in a decadent cluster of Swarovski crystals for an extra pinch of wow factor.

Jeremy Pope You know that one friend who just loves a themed party? Well, Jeremy Pope is that friend – and so much more. The actor gave Jared Leto a run for his money as he hit the steps in a 30-metre-long Karl Lagerfeld cape that showcased an enormous print of the designer’s famous profile. The piece was crafted by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain and according to the brand, the cape was constructed with "over 5,000 meters of silk chiffon" and 70 seamstresses working on it. The actor, who was styled by Ugo Mozie, completed the look with simple black flared trousers by Balmain – allowing his extraordinary cape (which took five people to carry) to take centre stage.

Janelle Monae If you told anyone to strip down into a sequin bikini in front of hundreds of stars in the name of fashion – they’d probably run for the hills. Not Janelle Monae, who underwent an epic, on-camera transformation. The star shed her monochrome patchwork Thom Brown coat dress (that adopted classic Chanel references such as boucle tweed) to reveal a party-ready black bra top and bottoms with an opulent pearl fringe and a pannier petticoat layered over the twinkling lingerie set.



Kim Petras Kim Petras’ boots were not exactly made for walking, but we want a pair regardless. The Unholy singer ate up the red carpet in a pair of lace-up sequin platform boots that were teamed with a voluminous mini dress a la Marc Jacobs featuring large bow detailing, a bridal-like train and ebony leather panels.

