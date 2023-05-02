Nicole Kidman looks so different in revealing bedroom photos after exquisite Met Gala appearance

Nicole Kidman made a stunning appearance at the 2023 Met Gala alongside her husband Keith Urban on Monday.

The 55-year-old stole the show in a haute couture Chanel gown – the same dress she wore in a 2004 Chanel No.5 commercial – which was designed for her by the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who inspired the theme for this year's ball, held as always the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

Following her PDA-filled appearance with Keith, Nicole took to Instagram to share some intimate behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready in her hotel room.

© Instagram Nicole wore her iconic Chanel gown from the 2004 Chanel No.5 commerical

In one image, the Oscar-winner is facing away from the camera with her gown partially undone to reveal her exposed, toned back. A second photo shows her surrounded by boxes and clothes on the floor as she struggles to put on her shoe. Further photos see Nicole buttoned into her dress before making her way down a corridor to walk the cream carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Nicole's gown was a huge hit with her followers and it's not hard to see why. The exquisite dress is made of pink silk tulle with a four-meter train and embroidered with 250 pink ostrich feathers, and over 3,000 silver crystals and sequins.

© Instagram Nicole looked gorgeous in her Chanel gown

Captioning the photos, Nicole wrote: "Thank you for the memories #MetGala #KarlLagerfeld," and her fans were quick to respond. "The most beautiful woman in the world! You were stunning. Lovely tribute you paid, Nic. It was great to relive your iconic Chanel commercial," replied one.

A second said: "The dress is notable, however you in the dress my dear, are iconic. Well done." A third added: "Beautiful! I love that you wore this dress again! It's very classy." A fourth said: "You looked so beautiful! Love that you got to wear this lovely dress again!"

© Getty Images Nicole was supported by her husband, Keith Urban

Nicole alluded to her outfit choice earlier in the day on social media, sharing the commercial on her Instagram and captioning it: "Running to The Met."

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," a tribute to the legendary fashion designer and figure who revolutionized the brands Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, and of course his own eponymous brand. The annual star-studded event serves as a fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, which was recently renamed the Anna Wintour Costume Center.

