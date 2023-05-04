Harper Beckham rocks a crochet dress and a shorter bob haircut in smiling photo

Harper Beckham's wardrobe is almost as in-demand as her mother Victoria Beckham! And in a sweet Instagram post from the fashion designer, Victoria shared a glimpse of Harper's summer style - which is refreshingly like many other kids her age.

In a series of images posted by Victoria to celebrate David Beckham's 48th birthday, Harper, 11, looked sweet in an off-shoulder crochet dress as she posed with her arm around her dad.

She added her favourite heart necklace and small stud earrings, with her bob haircut tucked behind her ears. It's thought that the photograph may have been a throwback, since Harper is sporting longer hair currently.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper posed with her dad David Beckham

Nepo baby she may be, but Harper is often praised for her down-to-earth style. In a recent video shared by Victoria on TikTok, Mrs Beckham poses in one of her signature gowns as she celebrated her 49th birthday – while Harper looked lovely in a pink puff sleeve dress from & Other Stories.

"The only celebrity child that I’ve seen to dress according to their age," one fan wrote, with another adding: "I love the fact you have given her a childhood, she's always dressed appropriately."

@victoriabeckham Special birthday hugs from HarperSeven💜💗. I love you so much! xx ♬ Snooze - SZA

Harper certainly has her own style, and was seen in April rocking cowboy boots and a floaty floral dress in a snap shared by her eldest sibling, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The family enjoyed a reunion together during Easter time, with Harper also posing for a photo with sister-in-law Nicola wearing a cute white tee and a pair of baggy jeans.

Nicola has previously spoken out about her relationship with husband Brooklyn's only sister. During an interview with The Times in October last year, she said of the 11-year-old: "I wanted a little sister so bad, and Harper is the sweetest. I have the coolest little sister. She sends me Snapchats."

