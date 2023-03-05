Harper Beckham is a mini Posh Spice in the boldest outfit for mum Victoria's glitzy party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham may only be 11 years old, but the mini style icon is swiftly following in her mum Victoria Beckham's sartorial footsteps. Her latest look sparked a major reaction among fans...

On Saturday evening following Victoria's star-studded Paris Fashion Week show for her eponymous clothing label, Victoria and David Beckham headed into the City of Lights to party until the early hours. Joining them at the after-party were their children, including Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, and little Harper Seven.

"Fun night with my family celebrating at @HotelChateauVoltaire!!! Thank you @HaleZero for keeping us dancing all night! Kisses from Paris," the singer-come-fashion designer penned on Instagram.

We can't stop thinking about Harper's trendy getup for the glamorous evening. Looking super stylish in a tailored pinstripe suit, Victoria's mini-me looked so grown up as she rocked a slick tuxedo-style blazer and matching mini skirt.

11-year-old Harper Beckham partied with the stars

The starlet added black tights and chunky Nike Jordan trainers to complete her monochrome ensemble. Harper accessorized with a string of delicate pearls, styling her honey-blonde tresses into a nineties-inspired up-do. Divine!

Victoria's fans couldn't help but react to Harper's incredible It-girl outfit, rushing to the comments of the former Spice Girls' post to share their thoughts.

Harper and David twinned in matching power suits

"Harper is now the new young posh spice! Lovely girl!" commented a fan, as another penned: "Harper looks so stunning."

"What a beautiful family. Harper is so trendy!" quipped a third fan. It's not the first time this week the young fashionista has turned the heads of fans and photographers at Paris Fashion Week.

Harper was a style icon wearing Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week 2022

On Friday, David and Harper were photographed leaving their hotel, walking hand-in-hand in matching suave suits. Talk about father-daughter goals!

David opted for a slick slate grey suit, while Harper looked cool and casual in a black suit jacket, armed with a designer handbag from her mum's coveted fashion line.

Harper's £650 arm candy was the mini Chain Pouch bag from Victoria Beckham, featuring an envelope design and soft structure.

