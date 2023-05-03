Victoria Beckham rocks the 'no pants' trend in blazer and fishnet tights - and looks incredible

Victoria Beckham looked gorgeous as ever as she headed out for dinner to celebrate husband David Beckham's 48th birthday in London on Tuesday night.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the star rocked an oversized blazer from her Autumn/Winter 2023 collection as a mini dress for her evening out, teaming it with fishnet tights and sky-high stiletto sandals.

In fact, VB is perfectly on trend, since the 'no pants' – or 'no trousers' – trend is currently doing the rounds with US trendsetters such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid – who have also been rocking the ultra-mini look of late.

WATCH: David Beckham celebrates his birthday in London

She added her favourite 'Chain Pouch' bag to her look, which is an accessory from her own label, of course – costing £890.

Victoria took to Instagram with both a sentimental and a cheeky post to mark David's birthday on Tuesday, at first paying tribute to him with some sweet family photos.

"Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much. The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven," she captioned it.





Later, she poked fun at her heartthrob husband by sharing a snap of David as he emerged from a hot tub in his Calvin Klein boxer shorts, writing to fans: "Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!"

Plenty of friends and fans chimed in to jokingly thank Victoria for her candid post, with one replying: "Thank you Victoria.. from all the women of the world!" And another adding: "On behalf of all the gays and everyone everywhere…thank you!"

The Beckhams welcomed the Ritchies to their home in the Cotswolds

Victoria and David enjoyed a busy weekend ahead of David's birthday, hosting Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui at their Cotswolds home. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and partner Jason Statham are thought to have visited, too.

Victoria and Jacqui posed for a photo in a tented outdoor kitchen from Cashmere Caveman Wild Kitchens, overlooking the beautiful Cotswold views.

And for David's London birthday dinner on Tuesday night, the couple headed to sushi restaurant The Araki, where they ate in a private dining room with children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.