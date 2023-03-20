Harper Beckham splashes around with mum Victoria in £160 designer beachwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper has quite the archive of designer pieces in her wardrobe. From her cloud blue Prada handbag to her £890 mini chain pouch bag from VB's eponymous fashion label, the 11-year-old is no stranger to a luxe fashion moment.

It seems the youngest Beckham has added another designer piece to her collection, having rocked a sunshine-yellow swimsuit on Victoria's Instagram on Sunday that looks mighty like the £160 'Nancy' one-shoulder bikini set from iconic label Hunza G.

Taking to social media to mark Mother's Day, VB penned a heartwarming tribute in honour of her four children, sharing a snap beside Harper as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a swim in a turquoise swimming pool. Take a look at more of Harper's cutest moments in the clip below...

The former Spice Girls star penned: "I feel blessed every day to be a mummy. I love you all so so much. You make me smile,(controversial) every day and prouder than you could ever know. David Beckham what can I say… You really are our everything. We have done such a good job, I’m so proud of us! I love u!"

Harper's swimwear looked like designer brand Hunza G

"Somebody please tell me how VB looks just as young as Harper?" a fan wrote in the comments, as another penned: "You and David are amazing parental role models. Your children turned out to be amazing human beings."

Harper looked radiant in the sweet snap beside her mum, who kissed her mini-me on the cheek. Victoria and Harper have been known to share clothes on several occasions, so we wouldn't be surprised if Harper's stylish crinkle swimwear is actually from her mum's wardrobe.

Victoria and Harper share an incredibly close relationship

It may be a while before summer arrives in the UK, but if you're looking to take inspiration from Harper's one size fits all swimwear, it's still available in Selfridges.

Hunza G bikini, £160, Selfridges

The website reads: "Cut from the label’s famed iconic crinkle fabric (which climbed to fame in 80s), this two piece set is adorned with a one-shoulder top for streak-free tanning. Slip yours on for a dip in Hampstead Heath’s ponds or when heading to a beach in a tropical location." Dreamy!

