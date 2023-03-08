Harper Beckham is a mini model in grunge-girl netted dress The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham is a mini fashionista

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven may only be 11, but the little fashionista is already proving she's one of the best-dressed celebrity children.

On Wednesday, fashion designer Victoria Beckham took to Instagram in light of International Women's Day. The former Spice Girls star chose to shine a light on the most important young woman in her life, her mini-me Harper. VB shared several snaps of her daughter's cutest moments with her 30.6million followers, see more in the clip below…

In one snap, Harper looked so grown up rocking a fishnet slip layered over a strappy black midi dress. Complete with statement bell sleeves, lace trim and an asymmetrical hemline, Harper's edgy crochet gown looked effortlessly cool.

The mini-style icon added to her grunge-girl aesthetic with a pair of chunky buttercup yellow trainers, letting her honey-blonde mane fall past her shoulders in natural waves.

VB shared the sweetest photo her her daughter rocking the boldest dress

Another of Victoria's photos showed her daughter living it up at the afterparty of her Paris Fashion Week show last week, where Harper partied with her brothers Cruz, Romeo, and Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The style sweetheart looked super stylish in a tailored pinstripe suit, rocking a slick tuxedo-style blazer and matching mini skirt. The starlet added black tights and chunky Nike Jordan trainers to complete her monochrome ensemble.

Harper joined her siblings to support Victoria at Paris Fashion Week

Harper accessorized with a string of delicate pearls, styling her honey-blonde tresses into a nineties-inspired up-do. She's a baby Spice Girl in the making!

"What a lovely mumma and bubba duo," one fan gushed in the comments of Victoria's post, as another penned: "Most beautiful and warm energy photos capturing precious moments with your daughter. Happy International Women’s Day to both."

Victoria also shared a sweet selfie with her daughter

Harper's style is evidently influenced by her fashion mogul mother's expertise - and she already has quite the designer archive.

Earlier this year, Victoria and her family were in Miami for singer Marc Antony's wedding and the adorable mother-daughter duo looked fab for the nuptials.

VB wore a pale pink maxi ruffle dress from her eponymous label's SS23 collection, and Harper rocked a strapless violet, lilac and deep blue ombré gown alongside white trainers, armed with a £950 Prada bag.

