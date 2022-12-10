Cindy Crawford dazzles in sheer sequin party dress for ultra-special occasion The model's daughter clearly follows in her fashionable footsteps

Cindy Crawford made a disco-ready appearance on Thursday as she took her seat on the FROW of the Celine show to support her daughter Kaia Gerber. The nineties supermodel shimmied in silver sequins while watching her mini-me sashay down the runway in what we imagine to be a proud parent moment.

SEE: Cindy Crawford dazzles alongside lookalike daughter – fans react

Cindy, 56, slipped into an oversized shirt-style dress featuring a metallic, sequin-clad exterior, baggy half-length sleeves, a mini silhouette and a rounded neckline. The sheer piece was layered over a black slip dress and coupled with some killer knee-high black leather boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cindy Crawford reveals secret behind her incredible hair

The star wore her brunette hair down loose and opted for a camera-ready beauty glow to highlight her career-defining features. She was joined at the event by her husband Rande Gerber, her son Presley Gerber and her daughter's boyfriend Austin Butler.

READ: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's hottest style moments

Cindy took to social media to share her latest look with fans online. She captioned the post: "Family affair last night at @celine in LA. So fun to see @kaiagerber on the runway — congrats @hedislimane on the new collection."

Cindy Crawford looked sensational in sequins at the Celine show

Followers and close friends adored the family's wholesome yet stylish outing. "You look gorgeous," one user wrote, while another said: "She’s beautiful like ma ma! You look amazing Cindy! You should be back on that runway showing them how it’s done." A third added: "This woman is forever beautiful," and a fourth commented: "QUEEN."

The model was joined by her famous family for the occasion

Cindy has a cluster of brands under her runway-ready belt – so it makes perfect sense that she set up her own. The supermodel shot a campaign for her beauty brand Meaningful Beauty and of course, she dominates the set as per.

LOOK: Cindy Crawford, 56, is flawless as she strips down to bikini and reveals incredible figure

The mother-of-two posed up a storm in an iridescent midi dress featuring a wrap silhouette, a glitter-clad purple sheen, long sleeves, a V-neckline, side ruched detailing and a front-slit skirt. She paired the party-ready number with some barely-there silver heels, letting all eyes fall upon her shimmering attire.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.