Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates the coronation in the most unexpected way – see what she's wearing

Catherine Zeta-Jones marked King Charles III's coronation on Saturday with a fitting, yet unexpected tribute.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share three throwback photos of herself and the King over the years. She also posted a photo on her Stories that showed her lying in bed in a pair of silky pajamas while drinking her tenth cup of tea.

"God Save the King. God bless the Queen. All my love to King Charles and Queen Camilla right now I am here in Britain, in my best robe, eating scones with clotted cream and drinking copious amounts of English breakfast tea as I await history being made," she wrote.

Catherine celebrated the coronation by drinking tea and eating scones

Catherine looked beautiful in each of the photos. The first one was from 2011 when she was made a CBE for services to the film industry and charity. She wore a beige skirt suit and a large hat, and at the time she described the accolade as "a great honor".

© Instagram Catherine was given her CBE by a then-Prince Charles

The second photo saw Catherine wearing a stunning, strapless gown while shaking hands with a then-Prince Charles, and the third saw the pair sharing a giggle with the actress standing out in a bold crimson dress.

© REX/Shutterstock Catherine was awarded a CBE in 2011

It is a busy few days for the royal family as the coronation events will continue throughout the weekend. The official coronation ceremony takes place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

© REX/Shutterstock Catherine has met Charles on several occasions

Following the service, the newly crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family.

The monarch's coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years. The service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry". It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

© Getty Images Catherine looked beautiful in her red dress

Upon arrival at the palace, the King and Queen will also receive a royal salute in the Buckingham Palace gardens from the military troops on parade. They will take the salute from the West Terrace after the ceremony and the servicemen and women will give three cheers – a special coronation tribute from the Armed Forces to the couple.

© Getty The moment King Charles was crowned

This will be followed by a balcony moment when the couple will be joined by other members of the royal family to watch a flypast.

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held outside Windsor Castle. The star-studded line-up will include performances from Take That, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honor of his father, King Charles.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla return to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony

The concert will also include an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

