Catherine Zeta-Jones rocks retro jeans and semi-sheer blouse

Like the rest of us, Catherine Zeta-Jones is ready to shed the winter coats in favour of a lighter look. The Hollywood veteran is officially ready for spring and more importantly, spring style. On Saturday, the 53-year-old shared a radiant throwback photo that sparked fashion frenzy among her fans.

The actress nailed off-duty chic in a pair of form-enhancing white jeans with a low-slung waistline which were paired with a sweet blossom pink blouse crafted from delicate semi-sheer material. The feminine garment featured long sleeves, a spaghetti strap necktie and a classic collar.

Catherine accessorized by donning a straw hat to shield her face from the sun and wore a pair of black-out sunglasses to add to her cool-girl essence. A flat, white leather crossbody bag was strapped across her front for her beach day essentials, and she posed coolly for the camera by positioning her hands in her pockets.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked pretty in blossom pink

The actress took to social media to share the vibrant look online. She captioned the sun-drenched post: "Is it too early for white jeans?"

The star loves a funky trouser ensemble

Fans were quick to respond to the star's sartorial inquiry. "It's never too early for you darling," one wrote, while another said: "Never! Love my white jeans!" A third added: "You can wear anything!" and a fourth noted: "It's never too early to look great in white jeans."

The Hollywood veteran is also queen of the red carpet gowns

Catherine's throwback image comes just days after the star celebrated Mother's Day with an extra dose of nostalgia. Sharing more throwback photos on the special day, the actress put her family on full display and proved just how strong their gene pool is.

The actress took to Instagram to share a family portrait of her alongside her mother, and her two kids, Carys, 19, and Dylan, 22, partying it up together. The throwback moment captured Catherine looking dazzling as ever in a black strapless dress, posing cheek to cheek with Dylan, who has his little sister and his grandmother next to him, all donning party attire and even matching white sunglasses and feather boas.

