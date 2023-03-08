Catherine Zeta-Jones looks phenomenal in daring thigh-baring dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones made sure to mark International Women's Day in the most memorable way possible as she shared a stunning photo.

The Wednesday star, 53, shared a sizzling throwback image where she modeled a beautiful pink dress, with a daringly high slit that showed off one of her toned legs. Catherine resembled a pop star in the sensational image, striking a pose against a colored background, while her wavy black hair obscured part of the beauty's face.

Catherine has plenty of killer outfits in her ensemble, and in the video below she looked beautiful in one of our favorite ones yet.

In her caption, she commemorated the event, sharing: "Happy Happy Happy International Women's Day!!!"

Her fans were impressed with the daring photo, as one enthused: "And what a woman!!" alongside a pair of flame emojis, while a second added: "You're like aging wine - good, better, best!!!"

A third posted: "Killer outfit. You look awesome!!" and a fourth commented: "Wishing you a joyful Women's Day, Catherine, you strong lady: thank you for being one of the superwomen who inspire me every day."

Many others took to the comments to wish the actress a happy International Women's Day.

The actress resembled a pop star

Catherine's stunning throwback came shortly after the mother-of-two expressed concern over her 22-year-old son Dylan.

Like many young men, Dylan decided to take on a hair-raising challenge, tackling some daring water sports, which Catherine described as "terrifying".

"Watching my son do this is always thrilling and a little terrifying," she penned on her Instagram Story, which showed Dylan seconds away from being catapulted into the air while catching a wave during a kitesurfing session.

The 53-year-old is always flawless

Earlier this year, Catherine attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's latest series Wednesday, in which she plays Morticia Addams, and brought Dylan along with her as her date.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Catherine opened up about her loving relationship with her children, revealing that her husband Michael was "very happy" their son could accompany her to the star-studded event.

"[Dylan is] a collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," the Oscar winner explained. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know, I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life," Catherine added.

