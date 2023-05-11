Oti Mabuse is an actual goddess in deep-V power suit and stilettos

Oti Mabuse is a busy lady lately - not only is she hosting her new breakfast show on ITV and taking part on popular game shows, but she’s also making time to speak at empowering events for women in business.

It was only fitting that Oti rocked a powerful look for her latest appearance then, which saw her giving a talk at an event with WACL (Women in Advertising and Communications Leadership).

The former Strictly star wore a gorgeous deep-V tuxedo jumpsuit for the important event, teamed with chic T-bar stilettos.

Oti looked fabulous in a tuxedo-style jumpsuit

Sharing some shots of her look on Instagram, she wrote an inspiring caption alongside some further photos from the evening.

"Last night was truly an inspiration for me," she wrote. "For years I’ve banged on about the power of women. I’ve hosted events, talks, podcasts, interviews and of course parties all based around women coming together in peace, harmony, in business, in friendship and ambition to uplift and boost each other up!

"Thank you @wacl2 for inviting me to speak as a patron... can’t believe the event sold out so thank you to the ladies (and gentlemen) who came - the experience was once in a lifetime to talk to so many working women in business nothing inspires me more."

As ever, fans were quick to comment on her look, and her impressive achievements. “Go on Oti in that power suit!” one wrote. Friend and fellow dancer Nkateko Dinwiddy, who attended the event with Oti, also replied: "Friend you were amazing! Thank you for all that you do for women and young girls. YOU GO GIRL."

Oti didn’t give a credit for her jumpsuit, but it looks similar to Karen Millen’s ‘Tuxedo Wrap Jumpsuit’, which costs £69 - though it’s sold out in the majority of sizes. We have found a similar version from the brand, however.

The presenter has been wowing with all her looks, lately. Earlier this month, she looked stunning in a ruched mini dress for a trip to Dublin – and other fan-favourite outfits have included an & Other Stories mesh midi dress, and the sweet pink Olivia Rubin mini she wore for the debut episode of Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show.

Oti is the proud host of her ITV breakfast show

The dancer is proud to embrace her curves through her fashion choices, and promote representation of her body type.

She told The Times in April that "you don’t see a lot of curvy younger women" on TV, adding that the pressure to fit a certain body type "doesn’t come from people saying anything, it’s from what you see."

She added: "I’m a woman in my thirties. When people saw me dancing I was 20. People have to get used to that. I’m never going to be a size zero. I’m not trying to look a certain way. I’m not trying to stop myself — like eating pasta for breakfast. I’m going to go to the gym right now. I’m healthy, I’m happy and I’m alive."

